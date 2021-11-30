Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Tourists to Thailand still need to undergo RT-PCR tests, book first night in SHA Plus+ hotel

Thailand will continue conducting RT-PCR tests on travellers arriving under the Test & Go scheme, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after wrapping up the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

This means tourists will still need to book their first night in a SHA Plus+ hotel as they wait for their test results.

Prayut said the plan to conduct rapid antigen tests (ATK) has been shelved given the new variant Omicron being found in many parts of Europe.

Thailand has also banned flights from eight countries in southern Africa, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Omicron, marked as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, was reported on November 24 and found in a sample collected in South Africa on November 9.

Related News

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.