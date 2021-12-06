Building immunity with vaccines will make Covid-19 a seasonal affliction, says virologist

He said about 1,000 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and zero or deaths in single digits can be expected as it is not possible to completely eliminate the virus.
For instance, he said, influenza claims approximately 200 lives in Thailand every year, especially among patients with underlying diseases, the elderly, children, obese people and pregnant women.
Dr Yong added that children are given the flu vaccine and booster shots yearly to cut down on deaths.
“In the future, when everybody has developed an immunity to Covid-19, it will become a normal viral infection like influenza, which infects people during the rainy season from June to September and the cool season from January to March,” he said.
The Chulalongkorn University expert also advised people to get their Covid-19 shots as it is more beneficial than getting infected by the virus.
Published : December 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
