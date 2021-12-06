Tue, December 07, 2021

life

Building immunity with vaccines will make Covid-19 a seasonal affliction, says virologist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Building immunity with vaccines wil...

Covid-19 will become a seasonal disease once everybody has developed an immunity against the virus, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said about 1,000 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and zero or deaths in single digits can be expected as it is not possible to completely eliminate the virus.

 

For instance, he said, influenza claims approximately 200 lives in Thailand every year, especially among patients with underlying diseases, the elderly, children, obese people and pregnant women.

Dr Yong added that children are given the flu vaccine and booster shots yearly to cut down on deaths.

“In the future, when everybody has developed an immunity to Covid-19, it will become a normal viral infection like influenza, which infects people during the rainy season from June to September and the cool season from January to March,” he said.

The Chulalongkorn University expert also advised people to get their Covid-19 shots as it is more beneficial than getting infected by the virus.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Expert virologist offers some answers on Omicron

Published : Dec 07, 2021

No US official will attend Beijing Winter Olympics, White House announces

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Spread of Omicron can be controlled if measures strictly adhered to, says doctor

Published : Dec 06, 2021

No deaths from Omicron yet, WHO says

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

No lockdown for Thailand despite Omicron arrival, says Anutin

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.