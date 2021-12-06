Building immunity with vaccines will make Covid-19 a seasonal affliction, says virologist

For instance, he said, influenza claims approximately 200 lives in Thailand every year, especially among patients with underlying diseases, the elderly, children, obese people and pregnant women.

Dr Yong added that children are given the flu vaccine and booster shots yearly to cut down on deaths.

“In the future, when everybody has developed an immunity to Covid-19, it will become a normal viral infection like influenza, which infects people during the rainy season from June to September and the cool season from January to March,” he said.