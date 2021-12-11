Both jabs and booster needed to fight Omicron, advises top virologist

He said initial studies show that Omicron is easily transmissible and that vaccines do not provide enough protection. This means even fully vaccinated people will need to build more immunity to fight against the variant even if they have mild or no symptoms, he said.
He said the only way people can build their immunity is if they get at least two jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine and a booster shot three months later.
Dr Yong also said that the government and the private sector have enough vaccine doses for citizens who need their jabs.
The Food and Drug Administration will also authorise vaccines for young children as soon as possible.
The virologist said people who have developed an immunity to Covid-19 or have been double jabbed will likely have very mild or no symptoms if infected by Omicron, adding that the virus will eventually become a regular respiratory infection.
Published : December 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
