Sat, December 11, 2021

life

Both jabs and booster needed to fight Omicron, advises top virologist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Both jabs and booster needed to fig...

Expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan offered advice on tackling the Omicron variant in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He said initial studies show that Omicron is easily transmissible and that vaccines do not provide enough protection. This means even fully vaccinated people will need to build more immunity to fight against the variant even if they have mild or no symptoms, he said.

He said the only way people can build their immunity is if they get at least two jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine and a booster shot three months later.

Dr Yong also said that the government and the private sector have enough vaccine doses for citizens who need their jabs.

The Food and Drug Administration will also authorise vaccines for young children as soon as possible.

The virologist said people who have developed an immunity to Covid-19 or have been double jabbed will likely have very mild or no symptoms if infected by Omicron, adding that the virus will eventually become a regular respiratory infection.

Related News

Omicron variant may be less severe than Delta: expert virologist

Expert virologist offers some answers on Omicron

Building immunity with vaccines will make Covid-19 a seasonal affliction, says virologist

Related News

Published : December 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand Mixed to Conclude Season at Aquella Golf and Country Club

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Omicron can create herd immunity if it is not severe: respiratory specialist

Published : Dec 09, 2021

IOC president defends handling of Peng Shuai case, downplays effect of diplomatic boycott

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Tiger Woods announces he will return to competitive golf next week

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok police prepare for Ratsadon-led rally on Sunday

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Health dept issues strict prevention guidelines for restaurants to follow

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Chana fishermen renew their battle against industrial park, ready to join rally in Bangkok on Monday

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Both jabs and booster needed to fight Omicron, advises top virologist

Published : Dec 11, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.