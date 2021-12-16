Thu, December 16, 2021

life

Dr Yong advises people to strictly follow safety measures

Every country will be infected with the Covid-19 Omicron variant, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, advising people to wash their hands regularly, always wear a mask, keep a distance from others and get vaccinated.

Yong said Omicron can spread more easily than other variants including Delta. He speculated that it would replace Delta soon once it spreads worldwide.

Meanwhile, another virologist, Anan Jongkaewwattana, wrote on his Facebook page that Hong Kong researchers, who conducted tests with bronchial and lung tissue samples, found that Omicron grows faster in the upper bronchus.

However, the virus grew slower in the lungs, which supported reports that Omicron will not be as severe as other variants.

Published : December 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

