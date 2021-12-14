Omicron variant dents vaccine protection in Oxford study

The results echo other recent findings that emphasize the need for booster shots, especially amid evidence of omicron's ability to drive a tidal wave of infections. The scientists couldn't yet answer another key question, about the vaccines' ability to ward off severe disease. The new mutation has sparked concern around the globe, but reports from South Africa -- where it was first discovered -- suggest so far cases appear to be milder than during earlier surges.

Omicron's impact should become better documented in a few more weeks, making clear whether new vaccines are needed, according to Teresa Lambe, one of the creators of the shot that Astra developed with Oxford.

"We're hopeful that the current vaccine will protect against severe disease and hospitalization and that's certainly what we've seen before with other variants of concern," Lambe told reporters. "We and other vaccine manufacturers are in a position that if a new variant vaccine is needed, we can go fast."