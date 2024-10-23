FDA bans Grakcu capsules after discovery of controlled substances

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday banned the sale of Grakcu herbal capsules used to treat erectile dysfunction after it found that the capsules contained two controlled drugs.

Dr Withit Sarideechaikul, FDA’s deputy secretary-general, said the lot with licence No G481/53 manufactured on May 2, 2024, and expiring on May 2, 2026, was found to contain Sildenafil and Tadalafil.

Withit said both these drugs were controlled substances used to treat erectile dysfunction.

He added that these drugs require a doctor’s prescription, as they are dangerous and can have severe side effects on people with liver, kidney, heart or blood pressure-related diseases.