English edition of royal chef’s ‘Royal Thai Tasty Diary’ published

The Royal Thai Tasty Diary is now available at PatPat shops and leading bookstores nationwide at 750 baht apiece.

Proceeds will be donated to the Chaipattana Foundation. Those requesting a receipt can make donations at the Office of the Chaipattana Foundation or PatPat shops.

For more information, please contact the Chaipattana Foundation: 02 447 8585-8.

Thanpuying Prasarnsuk served as a master chef at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok for over 40 years. She passed away at age 83 at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on July 31, 2002.

Some of her remarkable delicacies include Parathad Lom (fried tofu stuffed with minced pork and shrimps), Krathong Kung Krathong Mun (pomelo salad topped with fried shrimps), Moo Siab Sapparod (pork barbeque), and Nam Prik Makrud Wang Woradit (chilli paste made from kaffir lime juice).