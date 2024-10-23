Sea of fog delights tourists at Phu E-Lert mountain in Loei

The mountain that rises 620 metres above sea level in Dan Sai district was among unseen natural attractions in Loei province, with the lowest temperature of 16 degrees Celsius as of Tuesday.
Jariyathorn Suhu, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Loei, said several tourists took images of a spectacular sea of fog between Thailand and Laos.
He reckoned that the Phu E-Lert mountain was the only attraction in the Northeast or Isaan region where visitors could greet a sea of fog at midnight.
Tourists preferred camping in areas where they could see a sea of fog during the full moon from 5am to 8am, he explained, adding that the landscape was very beautiful and gorgeous in October.
He said homestay and farm truck services were available at villages near the mountain. A farm truck ride to and from Phu E-Lert mountain cost 700 baht for a group of seven persons, he added.