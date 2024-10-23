Sea of fog delights tourists at Phu E-Lert mountain in Loei

Jariyathorn Suhu, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Loei, said several tourists took images of a spectacular sea of fog between Thailand and Laos.

He reckoned that the Phu E-Lert mountain was the only attraction in the Northeast or Isaan region where visitors could greet a sea of fog at midnight.

Tourists preferred camping in areas where they could see a sea of fog during the full moon from 5am to 8am, he explained, adding that the landscape was very beautiful and gorgeous in October.