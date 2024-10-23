Breaking the silence: Survivors of sexual abuse finally speak up

The victims of a predator at an international school in Samut Prakan are now standing up to demand justice for themselves.

The Filipino teacher, who is believed to be on the run in the United States, is alleged to have committed the abuse in the 2000s when the victims were in middle school.

One of the victims, who prefers to use the pseudonym “Tan”, shared his harrowing experiences with The Nation. He was 14 years old at the time and was studying at the international school in Bang Phli district when the abuse began.

Tan told The Nation that he still remembers the fear and confusion he felt about the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour, adding that he is still haunted by this violation of trust.

Start of the trauma

The alleged abuse began during a school trip to the United States, where the teacher shared a room with Tan and two other students.

The teacher’s identity is being kept secret as required by victims and for legal purposes.

Tan said the teacher began showing his true colours from the very first day they landed on US soil.

“On the very first day – I don’t know if he drugged me or because I was jetlagged – I was not very responsive and he took advantage of that,” he said.

“He put his finger inside my behind and I had no strength to stop him. All this happened in the teacher’s mother’s house in California.

When I woke up, he told me I should have washed my behind well because he had faeces on his finger,” Tan said in his written testimony to The Nation.

Tan suffered abuse throughout the month-long stay in the US, whether it was being forced to watch pornography or being given fellatio while sleeping.

The victim said he was afraid the teacher would hurt him, so he chose not to fight back.