BMA promotes watermelon farm as new tourist attraction

Deputy Governor Sanon stated that today's event is of great importance, as farmers need to add value to their produce. He mentioned that he had tasted watermelons from Nong Chok for many years and found them to be of excellent quality.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is more than happy to support agritourism activities and attractions—not only in Krathum Rai, Nong Chok district, but also across the entirety of Bangkok, with the aim of further enhancing the value of agricultural products, he said.