BMA promotes watermelon farm as new tourist attraction

Deputy Governor Sanon stated that today's event is of great importance, as farmers need to add value to their produce. He mentioned that he had tasted watermelons from Nong Chok for many years and found them to be of excellent quality.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is more than happy to support agritourism activities and attractions—not only in Krathum Rai, Nong Chok district, but also across the entirety of Bangkok, with the aim of further enhancing the value of agricultural products, he said.
BMA’s Social Development Department has launched this project to promote and develop agriculture. This event specifically focuses on agritourism, aiming to enhance and add value to agricultural goods, while also transforming agricultural production areas into agritourism destinations within Bangkok.
These destinations are intended to be well-prepared to welcome visitors and to serve as a source of income through agricultural product sales.
The event was held on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 9.00 a.m. to 16.00 p.m. at Kwanwian watermelon farm, Nong Chok district. Visitors can enjoy fresh watermelons and cantaloupes at farm prices, shop at a farmers' market, explore agricultural exhibitions and attend free vocational training workshops.
Also in attendance were Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer, Kanchana Phupipatphol, Director of the Social Development Department, executives from Nong Chok District, Career Promotion Department, Thai Agriculturists Association, Bangkok Farmers Council Office, Advanced Seeds Co. Ltd., Mahanakorn University of Technology, and other relevant stakeholders.
