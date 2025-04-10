Saraburi-Korat motorway waives toll fee during April 11-17

This year, Thais will enjoy a five-day holiday over the traditional Thai New Year, running from April 12 to 16, during which domestic travel is expected to spike as tourists head upcountry and people return to their hometowns.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Thursday that an estimated 7.01 million vehicles are expected to use the country’s main highways and motorways between April 11 and 17.

To facilitate smoother travel, the Department of Highways (DOH) will open the M6 Motorway for a free trial during this period, allowing motorists to bypass heavy traffic in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima province, serving as a gateway to the northeastern region.

From April 11–13, the outbound lane heading to Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, will be toll-free, while from April 14–17, the inbound lane heading to Nong Khae, Saraburi, will be toll-free.

Suriya added that the free trial is expected to reduce congestion on Highway No. 2 (Mittraphap Road) by approximately 40–45%, potentially saving 2–3 hours of travel time.

During last year’s Songkran holidays, 299,627 vehicles used this section of the M6 Motorway. This included 165,472 outbound vehicles, which reduced traffic on Mittraphap Road by 43%, and 134,155 inbound vehicles, reducing traffic by 35%.