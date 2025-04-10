BMA outlines new educational guidelines for disaster and globalisation resilience

The meeting was attended by Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Phitsamai Ruangsilp, Director of the Education Department, district officers, and school administrators at the Bangkok Room on the B2 floor of Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).

The Deputy Governor stated that the key focus of education this year will continue on last year’s theme, "Eh! Aha! Okay! Plus++". Many schools have already implemented this approach, which encourages children to ask questions (Eh!), understand the subjects they are studying (Aha!), and apply the knowledge in practice (Okay!), he explained.

The core of this policy revolves around the theme “Bangkok children adapt to all global changes,” preparing children for survival through various challenges such as earthquakes, floods, fires and business adaptation. The main focus will be on developing children’s competencies, fostering the right attitudes and enhancing their skill sets.