BMA outlines new educational guidelines for disaster and globalisation resilience

The meeting was attended by Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Phitsamai Ruangsilp, Director of the Education Department, district officers, and school administrators at the Bangkok Room on the B2 floor of Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).
The Deputy Governor stated that the key focus of education this year will continue on last year’s theme, "Eh! Aha! Okay! Plus++". Many schools have already implemented this approach, which encourages children to ask questions (Eh!), understand the subjects they are studying (Aha!), and apply the knowledge in practice (Okay!), he explained.
The core of this policy revolves around the theme “Bangkok children adapt to all global changes,” preparing children for survival through various challenges such as earthquakes, floods, fires and business adaptation. The main focus will be on developing children’s competencies, fostering the right attitudes and enhancing their skill sets.
Sanon mentioned that recent O-NET results for Bangkok students were above the national average, with Thai language, science, and several other subjects showing significant improvement between 2023-2024. However, he pointed out that the English language scores had declined, indicating the need for focused solutions in this area.
He also thanked school directors and teaching staff who have been able to achieve excellent performance.
The Education Department is committed to supporting the effective implementation of education policies in line with the National Education Plan and the Bangkok Development Plan, in alignment with BMA executives.
For the academic year 2025, the department has set clear educational priorities, providing guidelines for 437 schools.
The purpose of the policy briefing meeting was to clarify the educational policies and key focus areas to the administrators of the Education Department, district directors, heads of education departments, school principals, and education supervisors, with a total of 700 attendees.
It aims to ensure that they work towards a unified goal of improving Bangkok’s education system and translating these policies into tangible results, in accordance with the Governor of Bangkok’s education policies. It also served as a morale booster for education workers in preparing for the implementation of these policies.
#BMA #Bangkok #GoodEducation #9GuidingPolicies9Good