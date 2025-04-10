Thai Authorities Intensify Investigation into Substandard Steel Concerns

Officials at Thailand's Ministry of Industry are set to collect further steel samples from the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building this Friday, as concerns mount over the quality of construction materials.

This development follows the discovery of a significant and suspiciously increased quantity – over 45,000 tonnes – of red dust at a factory in Rayong province where substandard steel had been impounded.

Phongphon Yodmuangcharoen, spokeperson of the Minister of Industry, reiterated the firm stance of Minister Eknatt Phromphan, stating that the case of Xin Ke Yuan Steel is being pursued as a "special case" under the Hazardous Substances Act.

This signifies the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the matter.

Furthermore, the Ministry is moving forward with the process of revoking the investment privileges granted by the Board of Investment (BOI) to Xin Ke Yuan. Measures to tighten future controls within the industry are also being reviewed.