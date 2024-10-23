Thammasat invents affordable device for stroke patients’ rehab

Thammasat University has developed a device to help stroke patients restore strength in their arms at a price that is 10 times lower than the imported ones.
The product, called the “Arm Booster”, was developed by Thammasat’s Centre of Excellence in Creative Engineering Design and Development (CED2).
The innovation won a gold medal in technology at the i-CREATe 2022 (International Convention on Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology) in Hong Kong.
CED2 chief Assoc Prof Dr Banyong Rungruangduayboon said the Arm Booster costs about 400,000 baht compared to the imported versions that can cost up to 4 million baht.
He said the public and private hospitals, and even medical schools, can easily afford to buy the imported machines.
However, he said, health clinics and tambon hospitals can opt for the locally made versions, which can be used to provide physical therapy to stroke patients in remote areas. This way, he said, they will not have to travel to large hospitals in main cities often.
The Arm Booster has been installed in Tambon Tambon Yitho Hospital in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district, Tambon Nong Sida Hospital in Saraburi’s Nong Saeng district and the health promotion centre of Tambon Saeng Suk Municipality in Chonburi’s Muang district.
According to Banyong, the CED2 Arm Booster allows stroke patients to develop muscle strength in both arms, not just the arm that is weakened by the stroke. The machine works on the principle of the patient using the stronger arm to help the weak one regain strength.
The machine is installed with a monitor and games to keep the patients entertained so they exercise longer.
Both handles have sensors to measure pressure from both hands, and this data is sent to the machine to process and report the results and progress of the exercise on the display screen.
Banyong said the Arm Booster will benefit Thailand as it is transforming into a super-aged society.
He said on average, Thailand sees some 250,000 stroke patients per year and many of them end up with paralysed arms.
Hence, he said, he wanted to see more Arm Booster machines installed in tambon hospitals nationwide, so fewer people are paralysed.