Thammasat invents affordable device for stroke patients’ rehab

Thammasat University has developed a device to help stroke patients restore strength in their arms at a price that is 10 times lower than the imported ones.

The product, called the “Arm Booster”, was developed by Thammasat’s Centre of Excellence in Creative Engineering Design and Development (CED2).

The innovation won a gold medal in technology at the i-CREATe 2022 (International Convention on Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology) in Hong Kong.

CED2 chief Assoc Prof Dr Banyong Rungruangduayboon said the Arm Booster costs about 400,000 baht compared to the imported versions that can cost up to 4 million baht.