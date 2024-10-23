Private island off Trat province up for sale at THB1.8 billion

The listing of a private island in Thailand priced at 1.8 billion baht, up 300 million baht since it was advertised in 2022, has gone viral.

“For sale: Ko Kham, a top 10 most beautiful private island in Thailand and the most stunning in Trat province, priced at THB1.8 billion,” the listing by a Facebook user says in a luxury property group.

The post mentions that the price includes a resort under construction, which has been paused, allowing the buyer to either complete it or lease it out immediately.