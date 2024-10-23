Private island off Trat province up for sale at THB1.8 billion

The listing of a private island in Thailand priced at 1.8 billion baht, up 300 million baht since it was advertised in 2022, has gone viral.
“For sale: Ko Kham, a top 10 most beautiful private island in Thailand and the most stunning in Trat province, priced at THB1.8 billion,” the listing by a Facebook user says in a luxury property group.
The post mentions that the price includes a resort under construction, which has been paused, allowing the buyer to either complete it or lease it out immediately.
It also highlights that the island is frequently reviewed by influencers, known for its cleanliness, privacy, clear waters, white sand, and unique features like a sandbar and volcanic rock formations.
The island covers approximately 10 rai (1.6 hectares) and is privately owned. Ko Kham is located about 35 kilometres from the mainland in Laem Ngop, Trat, and just a kilometre west of Ko Mak. It can be reached by speedboat in 30-40 minutes.
Ko Kham's standout feature, aside from its natural beauty, is its pristine white beach stretching over 300 metres. It is one of nine satellite islands of Ko Mak, often referred to by tourists as the "Emerald of the Trat Sea" due to its emerald green waters. The island has a 300-metre shoreline on its eastern and southern sides, with mountains and cliffs on the remaining sides.
In 2022, a broker had listed Ko Kham for 1.5 billion baht. The current price reflects an increase of 300 million baht.