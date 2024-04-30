Study finds curcumin as effective as modern meds in treating stomach issues

Assoc Prof Dr Krit Pongpirul, from the university’s Faculty of Medicine, told the Nation on Tuesday that his team had tested the efficacy of curcumin capsules compared to modern proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). These drugs reduce the amount of acid produced in the stomach for digestion.

The team at the Centre of Excellence in Preventive and Integrative Medicine worked in cooperation with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

In the paper titled “Curcumin and Proton Pump Inhibitors for Functional Dyspepsia: A Randomised, Double-Blind Controlled Trial”, researchers found that curcumin was as efficient as Omeprazole, a PPI drug, in the treatment of functional dyspepsia with no synergistic effects among 206 patients.

The test group was divided into three: curcumin alone (C), Omeprazole alone (O), and curcumin plus Omeprazole (C+O).

Over 28 days, the C group received two capsules of 250mg curcumin, four times daily. Those in the O group received one capsule of 20mg Omeprazole once daily, while the combination group received both.

Functional dyspepsia symptoms on days 28 and 56 were assessed using the Severity of Dyspepsia Assessment (SODA) score. Secondary outcomes, namely the occurrence of adverse and seriously adverse events, were also assessed.