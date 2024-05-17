Purchase of electrical appliances to be allowed with digital wallet handout

FRIDAY, MAY 17, 2024

Recipients of 10,000 baht per head under the government’s digital wallet scheme could purchase electrical appliances, imported goods and smartphones, as long as it was not included in the list of prohibited products and services, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

“People can use digital cash to purchase those items because many imported products are considered necessities, including smartphones,” Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said.

He said a subcommittee for digital wallet aimed to further discuss with the Commerce Ministry the products and services that people could purchase with the handout.

“Initially, it was thought the product should be manufactured domestically to create jobs,” he said, adding that now purchase of some imported products would be allowed under the scheme.

According to the Cabinet’s resolution, products and services prohibited for purchase with the digital wallet money include:

  • Lotteries
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Tobaccos, cannabis, kratom and products using cannabis and kratom as additive
  • Gift vouchers
  • Cash cards
  • Gold
  • Gems and jewelleries
  • Fuels
  • Natural gas
  • Beauty services, such as haircut and massage
     
