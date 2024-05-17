Purchase of electrical appliances to be allowed with digital wallet handout

“People can use digital cash to purchase those items because many imported products are considered necessities, including smartphones,” Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said.
He said a subcommittee for digital wallet aimed to further discuss with the Commerce Ministry the products and services that people could purchase with the handout.
“Initially, it was thought the product should be manufactured domestically to create jobs,” he said, adding that now purchase of some imported products would be allowed under the scheme.
According to the Cabinet’s resolution, products and services prohibited for purchase with the digital wallet money include: