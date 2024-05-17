Bangkok among world’s top 10 summer vacation destinations: Mastercard

The ranking is part of the MEI's fifth annual report, "Travel Trends 2024: Breaking Boundaries", which provides insights into the changing landscape of the travel industry across 74 markets, including 13 in the Asia Pacific (APAC).

Bangkok is ranked seventh out of the top 10 cities where demand is expected to increase over the next three months.

The study analysed Mastercard transaction data and examines key tourism trends for 2024 and beyond.

Speaking at an online press conference, David Mann, Mastercard's chief economist for Asia Pacific (APAC), noted that Thailand was already a popular destination in the APAC region prior to the pandemic. According to the most recent data, the country's tourism industry is expected to fully recover by 2024, with total visitor arrivals now only 7% below pre-pandemic levels.

According to MEI, Thailand is on the top of the lists in South Asia and the Middle East, with Chinese and Malaysians making up the largest number of tourists to Thailand. Notably, inbound flight traffic from South Asia and the ASEAN region is up nearly 20 % from 2019.

Among the top 10 countries for upcoming holiday hot spots during June-August, Munich in Germany is the No. 1 summer destination in terms of share gain in flight bookings, replacing Japan, which was the top trending destination in the previous year. The swing is due to Germany’s hosting of the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament in June.

Meanwhile, Tokyo comes in a close second, followed by Triana in Albania, Nice in France, and Cancun in Mexico.

Bali, Indonesia, was sixth, a spot ahead of Bangkok. Corfu, Greece was in eighth spot, followed by Frankfurt, Germany, and Oranjestad, Aruba.