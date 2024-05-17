Public Health Ministry launches new smart energy initiative

In a bid to combat global warming, the Public Health Ministry has launched a Smart Energy and Climate Action (SECA) policy, under which state agencies will install solar power generation systems.
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said that global warming poses significant health risks, including illnesses from extreme heat, the spread of infectious diseases and severe weather conditions. Hence, he said, the ministry has devised the SECA policy.
“This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate impact by ensuring that all affiliated agencies use energy efficiently, prevent unnecessary energy loss and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by installing solar power generation systems,” Dr Opas said.
As of April, 1,496 of the 1,857 agencies under the Public Health Ministry have installed solar power systems. These systems have a combined capacity of 75,806.09 kilowatts, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 43,137.43 tons annually and annual power bills by 392 million baht.
Under the policy, equipment will be upgraded to energy-efficient types, thereby further reducing energy consumption by 20%. This includes promoting the use of electric vehicles, improving and constructing energy-efficient buildings and improving waste and wastewater management using the 3Rs principle (reduce, reuse, recycle). The government has also launched campaigns to promote energy conservation and the use of renewable energy.
Research shows that if greenhouse gas reduction targets are not met across the globe, the average temperature in Thailand could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. Hence, reducing carbon dioxide emissions – the main cause of global warming – is crucial and requires a concerted and continuous effort from everybody.