PAT donates THB 36m for cancer unit in honour of King’s 72nd birthday

On May 16, 2024, Monporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, presided over the ceremony to donate 36.7 million baht to support the project for procuring the mobile gynaecological cancer screening unit. Somyos Deerasamee, President of the Kanchanabaramee Foundation, accepted the donation.

The PAT continues to uphold the royal initiatives of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn by donating funds to the project for procuring a mobile gynaecological cancer screening unit for the Kanchanabaramee Foundation.

This project is one of the nine commemorative projects by the Ministry of Transport on behalf of the government. It aims to provide early-stage gynaecological cancer screening for women in remote and underprivileged areas, in honour and as a royal merit-making dedication to His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.

“PAT feels deeply grateful for His Majesty’s kindness and is immensely proud to be part of this project to continue the royal aspirations of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who cares deeply for the Thai people," Monporn said.

The deputy minister stated that the initiative significantly increased the survival chances for many underprivileged Thai women. The screening unit will help approximately 44,000 women at risk and underprivileged annually in rural areas.