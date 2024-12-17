Turmeric to lead the way in developing Thai herbal industry

A proposed plan to elevate Thailand’s herbal industry to the international level and develop the health economy and medical services was approved on Monday (December 16) at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantraruangthong in his role as chairman of the National Herbal Policy Committee.

Six key ministries, namely Public Health, Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Interior and Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, will implement the integrated programme, he added.

The primary goal is to develop the herbal industry throughout the entire value chain, including cultivation and management, research and innovation, processing, value-adding, marketing promotion, and establishing Thai herbal branding in the global market.