Rainmaking dept deploys jet to mitigate hailstorms in Northeast

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

Rainmaking department deploys jet to seed clouds with silver iodide in Kalasin, Khon Kaen, and Sakon Nakhon to reduce hailstorm severity.

A hailstorm mitigation unit from the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation in Udon Thani has begun operations to reduce the severity of potential hailstorms in parts of northeastern Thailand.

The unit announced it deployed its Alpha Jet on Wednesday afternoon to conduct cloud-seeding flights at an altitude of 20,000 feet over Kalasin, Khon Kaen, and Sakon Nakhon.

The aircraft released flares containing silver iodide into storm clouds with the potential to generate hailstorms, aiming to reduce their intensity.

How Cloud Seeding with Silver Iodide Works

Silver iodide is commonly used in weather modification efforts, including rain enhancement and hail suppression, through a process known as cloud seeding.

In the context of hail suppression, the method works as follows:

  • Increasing Ice Nuclei Concentration: Silver iodide is introduced into the supercooled region of storm clouds, increasing the number of ice nuclei.
  • Beneficial Competition: Supercooled water droplets freeze onto the increased number of nuclei, distributing moisture across a larger number of particles.
  • Smaller Hailstones: This results in the formation of many smaller hailstones rather than fewer large ones. These smaller hailstones are more likely to melt before reaching the ground or cause less damage if they do.

This process is often referred to as "hail suppression by overseeding" or "beneficial competition."

Public Advisory Issued for Affected Areas

The rainmaking unit has advised residents of Kalasin, Khon Kaen, and Sakon Nakhon to closely monitor weather updates and prepare for possible hailstorms.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy