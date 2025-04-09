Rainmaking dept deploys jet to mitigate hailstorms in Northeast

A hailstorm mitigation unit from the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation in Udon Thani has begun operations to reduce the severity of potential hailstorms in parts of northeastern Thailand.

The unit announced it deployed its Alpha Jet on Wednesday afternoon to conduct cloud-seeding flights at an altitude of 20,000 feet over Kalasin, Khon Kaen, and Sakon Nakhon.

The aircraft released flares containing silver iodide into storm clouds with the potential to generate hailstorms, aiming to reduce their intensity.