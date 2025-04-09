Bangkok Governor Emphasises Hope Amidst Rubble

(April 1, 2025) – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations at the collapsed building in Chatuchak, following the recent earthquake.
Speaking from the Incident Command Centre, he stressed that the search for survivors continues unabated, with a shift towards the removal of large, hazardous debris.
The operation, which commenced last night following a 6 PM planning session with an international team of expert rescuers, has seen the deployment of heavy-lifting equipment.
"We have installed four cranes: a 600-tonne crane, a 500-tonne crane on the left flank, and two 200-tonne cranes in the centre,” Chadchart explained. "Lifting operations began at 8:00 AMPo, a swift commencement considering the complexity of such manoeuvres. Our experts identified four key areas for debris removal, which were cleared by midday. We are now proceeding with the removal of a further 67 pieces of debris."
While no signs of life have been detected, the team has located approximately 12 deceased individuals within the wreckage.
"While the recovery of bodies is important, our primary focus remains the search for survivors," the Governor emphasised. "We are retrieving bodies where accessible, as with the most recent recovery. However, where retrieval poses significant risk, we prioritise the search for those who may still be alive."
The team is proceeding methodically, removing debris piece by piece due to its sheer weight, while ground teams clear access points. This operation will continue throughout the night.
The international experts have conveyed their continued optimism, citing past instances of successful rescues after prolonged periods. They believe that air pockets within the rubble could sustain life, provided individuals are not trapped under heavy debris.
Several agencies have begun gathering evidence at the site, and the rescue team is fully cooperating.
Chadchart addressed concerns regarding survivor percentage estimates, stating, "Providing a percentage would be disingenuous. We operate on hope and will continue to do so. We cannot, and will not, declare the absence of hope. We trust the experience of the international team, who advise us to persevere. The conditions inside are not excessively hot, and there are indications that air pockets may exist. We must continue our efforts."