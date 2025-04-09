Bangkok Governor Emphasises Hope Amidst Rubble



(April 1, 2025) – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations at the collapsed building in Chatuchak, following the recent earthquake.

Speaking from the Incident Command Centre, he stressed that the search for survivors continues unabated, with a shift towards the removal of large, hazardous debris.

The operation, which commenced last night following a 6 PM planning session with an international team of expert rescuers, has seen the deployment of heavy-lifting equipment.

"We have installed four cranes: a 600-tonne crane, a 500-tonne crane on the left flank, and two 200-tonne cranes in the centre,” Chadchart explained. "Lifting operations began at 8:00 AMPo, a swift commencement considering the complexity of such manoeuvres. Our experts identified four key areas for debris removal, which were cleared by midday. We are now proceeding with the removal of a further 67 pieces of debris."