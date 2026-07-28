Bangkok orders 79 entertainment venues shut in citywide safety checks

Bangkok authorities have ordered 79 entertainment venues and similar establishments to halt operations after inspecting 865 premises across the capital in a week-long safety and licensing campaign.

The inspections, conducted from July 19–26, covered 72% of the city’s target of 1,204 establishments, Deputy Bangkok Governor Pornphrom Vikitsreth reported.





Inspected venues divided into three groups

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration classified the 865 inspected establishments into three groups.

The first group comprised 168 businesses that passed inspection. All held valid licences and met the required safety standards.

The second group included 618 establishments that were ordered to make improvements.

Of these, 570 held valid licences but were found to have minor shortcomings. Officials issued inspection notices advising them to correct the problems.