Bangkok orders 79 entertainment venues shut in citywide safety checks

Bangkok authorities have ordered 79 entertainment venues and similar establishments to halt operations after inspecting 865 premises across the capital in a week-long safety and licensing campaign.
The inspections, conducted from July 19–26, covered 72% of the city’s target of 1,204 establishments, Deputy Bangkok Governor Pornphrom Vikitsreth reported.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration classified the 865 inspected establishments into three groups.
The first group comprised 168 businesses that passed inspection. All held valid licences and met the required safety standards.
The second group included 618 establishments that were ordered to make improvements.
Of these, 570 held valid licences but were found to have minor shortcomings. Officials issued inspection notices advising them to correct the problems.
A further 48 businesses held valid licences and had previously been warned but failed to complete the required improvements within the specified period. Authorities therefore issued formal corrective orders.
The third group comprised 79 establishments ordered to halt operations.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it would continue inspecting entertainment venues and similar establishments across the capital to strengthen safety standards and ensure that operators comply with the law.
City Hall said the campaign was also intended to increase confidence among members of the public using the venues.