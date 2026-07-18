Police raid secret Huai Khwang pub disguised as game shop, find drugs and no fire exit

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has raided a secret pub in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, finding what officers described as highly dangerous conditions, with the venue allegedly focused more on drug sales than alcohol sales.
Police arrested the owner and several alleged drug users for prosecution.
On July 17, Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led a joint operation with officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to surround and search an entertainment venue operating illegally without permission, or a so-called “secret pub”, inside Soi 1 in the Huai Khwang area.
The operation followed a tip-off that the venue was being used for gatherings and drug sales targeting tourists.
During the search, officers seized a large quantity of drugs and illegal items, including:
Officers also froze assets found at the scene, including 91,000 baht in cash, two rings and one amulet in a gold-like frame. The total value of assets initially seized was estimated at around 300,000 baht.
At the scene, police detained Somchai — surname withheld — who confessed to being the owner of the venue.
He faces multiple serious charges, including possession with intent to sell Category 1 narcotics, namely crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy; possession with intent to sell Category 2 narcotics, namely cocaine; possession with intent to sell a Category 2 psychotropic substance, namely ketamine; possession of banned imported e-cigarettes; operating an entertainment venue without permission; and violating legally permitted opening and closing hours.
Police also arrested Patthana — surname withheld — on a charge of possessing ketamine.
Nine staff members and tourists who tested positive for drug use were also detained. In total, 11 suspects were taken to Huai Khwang Police Station for legal proceedings.
Pol Maj Gen Teeradet said the venue’s safety conditions were deeply concerning. The building was a single-unit commercial property with only one main entrance and exit, and no fire escape.
“This secret pub is a clear example. The rear area is a sealed kitchen. If an emergency occurs, intoxicated people or those under the influence of drugs would face a very high risk of death,” he said.
“This is a ticking time bomb that could claim lives at any moment. Past tragedies remind us that allowing such gathering places to continue operating is extremely dangerous.”
Teeradet said the Metropolitan Police Bureau would continue expanding the investigation to arrest both drug dealers and those who help illegal businesses operate.
He also warned operators that profits from illegal activities and the neglect of public safety can never be worth the lives of the public.