Police raid secret Huai Khwang pub disguised as game shop, find drugs and no fire exit

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has raided a secret pub in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, finding what officers described as highly dangerous conditions, with the venue allegedly focused more on drug sales than alcohol sales.

Police arrested the owner and several alleged drug users for prosecution.

On July 17, Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led a joint operation with officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to surround and search an entertainment venue operating illegally without permission, or a so-called “secret pub”, inside Soi 1 in the Huai Khwang area.

The operation followed a tip-off that the venue was being used for gatherings and drug sales targeting tourists.

During the search, officers seized a large quantity of drugs and illegal items, including:

Ecstasy, or MDMA: 224 tablets

Crystal methamphetamine: 51.16 grammes

Ketamine: 326.24 grammes

Cocaine: 3.83 grammes

Other items: 19 K-pod cartridges and 38 e-cigarettes

Officers also froze assets found at the scene, including 91,000 baht in cash, two rings and one amulet in a gold-like frame. The total value of assets initially seized was estimated at around 300,000 baht.