Vietnamese gang used Thailand to smuggle meth to Japan

A Vietnamese-led drug network used Thailand as a transit point to smuggle crystal methamphetamine concealed inside jars of tamarind paste to Japan, according to Bangkok police.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom announced the findings on July 17 alongside Pol Maj Gen Chaiya Phetpanya, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 7, and investigators from Bang Yi Khan Police Station.

The investigation followed the questioning of Sompong, a Thai suspect arrested in connection with the network.

Police said a person who earns money carrying goods overseas contacted officers on July 13 after becoming suspicious of jars of tamarind paste intended for delivery to Tokyo.

The containers felt unusually heavy, prompting the courier to hand them over for examination.

Investigators found six rounded packages wrapped in foil and hidden inside the jars. Tests confirmed that they contained more than 2kg of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice.

Operation allegedly directed from Hanoi

Police said the case resembled other incidents in which unsuspecting travellers had been asked to transport packages containing illegal substances.

A deeper investigation indicated that the network was operated by Vietnamese nationals, with a senior figure allegedly directing the operation from Hanoi.