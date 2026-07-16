Bangkok orders three venues to halt operations after deadly Lat Phrao pub fire

Rama I venue closed over blocked exit and missing licence

In the Rama I area of Pathum Wan district, local authorities ordered a venue to cease operations immediately on a temporary basis.

Inspectors found that the premises were allegedly operating covertly as a pub and providing live music, lighting and sound entertainment without the required licence.

The venue also lacked fire-exit signs, while an emergency route was obstructed, according to the BMA. It will not be allowed to resume operations until the identified problems have been rectified.

Bangkok Noi venue suspended over unlicensed entertainment

In the Charan Sanitwong area of Bangkok Noi district, officials issued an urgent order temporarily suspending operations with immediate effect.

The venue was found to be providing entertainment performances, live music and karaoke without obtaining the licence required for a business classified as hazardous to health.

Authorities said the alleged breaches could present risks to public health and welfare.

Ratchathewi operator given seven-day deadline

In the Phetchaburi area of Ratchathewi district, authorities ordered an operator to stop using its premises for live music performances.

The BMA said the business had continued offering entertainment despite previously receiving warnings and written advice from officials.

The operator was given seven days from receipt of the order to cease the unauthorised activity.

Jail terms and daily fines for defying orders

Operators who disregard a suspension order issued by a local authority may face penalties under the Public Health Act 1992.

The punishment includes imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 50,000 baht, or both. A further fine of up to 25,000 baht a day may be imposed for as long as the violation continues.

BMA says crackdown will continue

The BMA stressed that the operation was not a temporary response to the Lat Phrao tragedy.

Officials will continue conducting regular inspections across all districts, with the campaign intended to strengthen enforcement, raise fire and building-safety standards, and restore public confidence in entertainment venues across the capital.