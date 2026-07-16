Bangkok orders three venues to halt operations after deadly Lat Phrao pub fire

Bangkok authorities have ordered three entertainment venues to halt or restrict operations as a citywide safety crackdown intensifies following the deadly fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in the Lat Phrao area of Chatuchak district.
The inspections were ordered by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt after the blaze, which broke out shortly before midnight on July 12. The death toll had risen to 33 by July 16, while investigators continued to examine possible negligence, including whether emergency exits were obstructed.
Chadchart instructed officials from all 50 district offices to work with police in carrying out proactive and stringent checks at entertainment venues, licensed service establishments and other businesses operating in a similar manner.
The citywide operation is assessing venues’ fire-prevention measures and emergency-response readiness, while also checking operating licences and whether buildings are being used in compliance with the Building Control Act 1979.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said venues found to have safety deficiencies or to be operating unlawfully would face immediate legal action. Services may be suspended temporarily until operators complete the required improvements and demonstrate compliance with the law.
The inspections come amid renewed scrutiny of safety standards at Bangkok nightlife venues. Following the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao fire, authorities have been examining emergency exits, electrical systems, interior materials and possible obstacles that may have affected evacuation.
In the Rama I area of Pathum Wan district, local authorities ordered a venue to cease operations immediately on a temporary basis.
Inspectors found that the premises were allegedly operating covertly as a pub and providing live music, lighting and sound entertainment without the required licence.
The venue also lacked fire-exit signs, while an emergency route was obstructed, according to the BMA. It will not be allowed to resume operations until the identified problems have been rectified.
In the Charan Sanitwong area of Bangkok Noi district, officials issued an urgent order temporarily suspending operations with immediate effect.
The venue was found to be providing entertainment performances, live music and karaoke without obtaining the licence required for a business classified as hazardous to health.
Authorities said the alleged breaches could present risks to public health and welfare.
In the Phetchaburi area of Ratchathewi district, authorities ordered an operator to stop using its premises for live music performances.
The BMA said the business had continued offering entertainment despite previously receiving warnings and written advice from officials.
The operator was given seven days from receipt of the order to cease the unauthorised activity.
Operators who disregard a suspension order issued by a local authority may face penalties under the Public Health Act 1992.
The punishment includes imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 50,000 baht, or both. A further fine of up to 25,000 baht a day may be imposed for as long as the violation continues.
The BMA stressed that the operation was not a temporary response to the Lat Phrao tragedy.
Officials will continue conducting regular inspections across all districts, with the campaign intended to strengthen enforcement, raise fire and building-safety standards, and restore public confidence in entertainment venues across the capital.