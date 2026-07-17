Autopsies reveal Lat Phrao pub fire victims died from cyanide poisoning within four minutes

Preliminary evidence from the investigation into the fatal fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao indicates that an overloaded electrical system may have triggered a short circuit, while an emergency exit near the toilets was reportedly bolted shut when the blaze broke out.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom met investigators at Phahon Yothin Police Station on Thursday (July 16) to review the case file, witness testimony and evidence gathered from the venue.





More than 106 people have been questioned, including the business’s management and employees, relatives of those killed or injured, forensic officers, engineers and electricity officials. Investigators are also seeking testimony from electricians previously involved in alterations at the premises.

Electrical system under scrutiny

Information supplied by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority has become a central part of the investigation.

The venue originally applied for a 30/100 electricity supply but later consumed more power and sought an upgrade. However, police said the business repeatedly told electricity officials that it was not ready when they attempted to inspect the premises.

Investigators suspect that electrical work may subsequently have been carried out without an official inspection, potentially causing the system to become overloaded before a short circuit started the fire.

Police are awaiting formal findings from the Police Forensic Science Office, the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, along with documents from the district office, before reaching a final conclusion on the cause.