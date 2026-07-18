Thailand and Cambodia diverge over UNCLOS maritime talks and Gulf energy resources

Thailand and Cambodia are moving closer to forming a five-member conciliation commission under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, but remain divided over whether the process should focus solely on maritime boundaries or also address the joint development of offshore energy resources.

Each country has appointed two independent conciliators, who must jointly select a fifth member to chair the commission handling the maritime dispute in the Gulf of Thailand.

The original deadline for choosing the chair was July 19, but Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to extend it to August 14 following a proposal from the four conciliators. The extension is intended to provide more time to identify a neutral and mutually acceptable candidate.

Thailand says the chair should have recognised expertise in international law, maritime law and diplomacy, together with impartiality and a sound understanding of Thai-Cambodian relations.

Once the chair is appointed, the completed commission is expected to hold its first meeting to establish its procedures and overall framework.

UNCLOS conciliation is not a court process and the commission will not issue a legally binding judgment. Instead, it will consult both countries and submit recommendations intended to help them negotiate a mutually acceptable settlement.