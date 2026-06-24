Thailand-Cambodia sea dispute enters crucial UNCLOS phase

Cambodia signals a Timor-style strategy

Cambodia has appointed Peter Taksøe-Jensen and Jean-Marc Thouvenin, choices seen as strategically significant.

Taksøe-Jensen is a Danish diplomat and international-law expert who previously served as Assistant Secretary-General for Legal Affairs at the United Nations and as legal adviser at Denmark’s foreign ministry.

His most important experience is his role as chair of the Timor Sea conciliation between Timor-Leste and Australia, a key precedent for compulsory conciliation under UNCLOS. That process led to a maritime-boundary treaty between the two countries in 2018.

Thouvenin is a French professor of international law and secretary-general of The Hague Academy of International Law. His strength lies in structuring legal arguments and presenting state claims in the language of international law.

Together, the two appointments suggest Cambodia is giving strong weight to what analysts call the “Timor model”, using compulsory conciliation under UNCLOS to move a stalled bilateral dispute into an international framework, creating both legal and diplomatic pressure.

Two countries still see the dispute differently

Capt Bundit said the role of the conciliation commission is to hear information and legal reasoning from both sides before preparing recommendations for a possible settlement within 12 months.

The process is governed by Annex V of UNCLOS.

However, the central problem remains that Thailand and Cambodia approach the overlapping maritime area from different angles.

Thailand wants maritime boundaries to be clearly delimited, covering the continental shelf, exclusive economic zone and territorial sea, so each country can use resources within its own area without future disputes.

Cambodia, by contrast, wants part of the overlapping area to remain available for joint development of energy resources, in a model similar to past cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia.

“Thailand wants the delimitation to be clearly completed, while Cambodia sees part of the overlapping area as still usable for negotiations on joint energy-resource sharing,” Capt Bundit said.

Recommendations would not be binding

If the 12-month process ends without agreement, the conciliation commission will prepare a recommendation report to guide the next stage of talks.

The report would not be legally binding in the same way as a court judgment. It would not have the power to force either country to accept a boundary line or any direct proposal.

However, Capt Bundit said the recommendation report would still carry practical weight because it would create a clearer framework for further negotiations.

In that sense, the process would make it harder for either side to avoid talks. Both countries would be expected to continue discussions under the recommended framework.

Dispute could move closer to court process

If the conciliation process runs its course and still fails to produce an agreement, or if either side cannot accept the recommendations, the dispute could eventually be raised to an international judicial process.

Capt Bundit said the Thailand-Cambodia case is more complex than the Timor-Leste-Australia precedent because it involves both maritime boundary issues and linked land-boundary sensitivities.

The most delicate areas include Trat province and related border zones, where political and security concerns remain sensitive.

Neutral chair seen as critical

The next appointment could therefore shape the direction of the entire process.

Capt Bundit said the chair of the conciliation commission will be crucial to the success of the UNCLOS process because the role requires more than legal expertise.

The chair must also have diplomatic skill and the ability to build consensus between two countries with different strategic interests.

A successful chair could help keep the negotiations moving and reduce the risk that the dispute will eventually be pushed into an international court process.

Thansettakij