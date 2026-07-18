Moo Deng backs Argentina to win World Cup 2026 final

Thailand’s celebrity pygmy hippo Moo Deng is making another football prediction, this time choosing Argentina to win the World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, organised the activity on Saturday to add colour to the build-up to the World Cup final and entertain visitors at the zoo.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi led the nutrition team in preparing two sets of fruit as animal enrichment, with the names of Spain (ESP) and Argentina (ARG) carved into the displays and decorated with national flags.

Moo Deng’s keeper, Atthaphon, then released the pygmy hippo to choose the team she believed would lift the trophy. Moo Deng walked straight to the Argentina fruit set without hesitation, drawing cheers from the crowd of visitors watching the activity.