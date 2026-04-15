FDA warns partygoers over suspected drink-spiking drugs after nightclub case

The FDA advised partygoers not to leave drinks unattended, to avoid going back to an old glass, to open bottles or mix drinks in front of them, to go out in groups and watch for unusual symptoms among friends, and to refuse food, drinks or cigarettes from strangers. If someone shows worrying symptoms, the agency said friends or venue staff should be alerted immediately and the person taken to hospital as quickly as possible. They should not be left alone or allowed to leave with someone unknown.

The agency added that these substances are controlled psychotropic drugs and are not available for general sale, although they are still found in illegal trade, especially online. Anyone with information can report it to the FDA hotline on 1556.