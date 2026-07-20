Antonelli tightens F1 grip with commanding Spa victory

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula One championship lead with victory in the Belgian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate George Russell crashed out following a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton.

The 19-year-old Italian secured his sixth victory from the opening 10 rounds of the season and his fifth from pole position.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second, 1.952 seconds behind, while Max Verstappen took third to deliver Red Bull’s 300th Formula One podium.

Hamilton crossed the line fourth after serving a five-second penalty for causing the collision with Russell. His Ferrari also suffered floor damage in the incident.

Antonelli left Spa-Francorchamps 45 points clear of Hamilton, who moved into second place in the drivers’ standings. Russell dropped to third and is now 50 points behind his Mercedes teammate.

Mercedes remain at the top of the constructors’ championship, although their advantage over Ferrari narrowed from 78 points before the race to 73.

Russell’s championship challenge takes a heavy blow

Russell started third after Lando Norris received a 10-place grid penalty but lost several positions on the opening lap when his Mercedes suffered battery, boost and power problems.

Russell said the battery failed to recharge at Turn One, leaving him with no power as he climbed Eau Rouge. He dropped to sixth before attempting to recover ground alongside Hamilton.

The two British drivers made contact at Les Combes, sending Russell spinning into the gravel and ending his race.