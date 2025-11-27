F1 Thailand plans 5.7 km street circuit in Chatuchak, starting 2028

The F1 Thailand Grand Prix 2028 will be held in the Chatuchak area of Bangkok.
The circuit will have a total track length of 5.732 kilometres with 18 corners, running clockwise. It is expected to accommodate over 100,000 spectators and will encompass 8 main areas:
The F1 Thailand Grand Prix 2028 is scheduled to be held annually for 5 years (2028-2032). Each year's race event will last for 3 days, running from Friday to Sunday in either March or September.
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) anticipates the following potential impacts from the F1 Thailand Grand Prix 2028:
Partial Traffic Closures:
Temporary Partial Closure of 3 Public Parks:
Relocation of Bus Stops and Adjustments to Bus Routes:
Impact on Vendors and Tourists at Chatuchak Weekend Market:
The market will operate as usual on race days to accommodate the large number of tourists.