F1 Thailand plans 5.7 km street circuit in Chatuchak, starting 2028

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

Sports Authority of Thailand reveals details for 2028 Formula One Grand Prix in Bangkok. 5.7-kilometre track loops around Chatuchak and Bang Sue Grand Station.

  • A 5.732 km, 18-corner street circuit is planned for the Chatuchak area of Bangkok.
  • The inaugural Grand Prix is scheduled for 2028, with the event planned to run annually for five years until 2032.
  • The proposed route will encompass major landmarks including Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Chatuchak Weekend Market, and three public parks.

The F1 Thailand Grand Prix 2028 will be held in the Chatuchak area of Bangkok.

The circuit will have a total track length of 5.732 kilometres with 18 corners, running clockwise. It is expected to accommodate over 100,000 spectators and will encompass 8 main areas:

  • Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Bang Sue Grand Station)
  • Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak)
  • Chatuchak Weekend Market
  • Queen Sirikit Park
  • Chatuchak Park
  • Vachirabenjatas Park (Rot Fai Park)
  • PTT Public Company Limited
  • State Railway of Thailand (SRT Residences)

The F1 Thailand Grand Prix 2028 is scheduled to be held annually for 5 years (2028-2032). Each year's race event will last for 3 days, running from Friday to Sunday in either March or September.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) anticipates the following potential impacts from the F1 Thailand Grand Prix 2028:

Partial Traffic Closures:

  • During the construction period, the master plan implementation for the circuit will take approximately 1-2 years, carried out section by section.
  • During the event preparation and event period (approximately 1 month).
  • Affected roads in and around the area are anticipated, such as Kamphaeng Phet 2-6 Rd., Phahonyothin Rd., and Thoet Damri Rd., where certain traffic routes will need to be avoided.

Temporary Partial Closure of 3 Public Parks:

  • Certain sections of the three parks (Queen Sirikit Park, Chatuchak Park, Vachirabenjatas Park) will be inaccessible during the construction period and the event preparation/event period, rendering some areas temporarily unavailable for public use.

Relocation of Bus Stops and Adjustments to Bus Routes:

  • Changes to existing bus stops and certain bus routes will be implemented to avoid the race circuit area.

Impact on Vendors and Tourists at Chatuchak Weekend Market:

  • During the construction and event preparation periods.

The market will operate as usual on race days to accommodate the large number of tourists.

