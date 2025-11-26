Three Airlines Cancel Bangkok-Hat Yai Flights Due to Flood Disruption

Passengers advised to check flight status as AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet Air suspend services between Bangkok and Hat Yai until 30 November.

Passengers scheduled to travel to and from Hat Yai in late November are urgently advised to check the status of their flights as three major airlines have announced cancellations.

Hat Yai International Airport (HDY) confirmed today that several scheduled services between Bangkok (DMK/BKK) and Hat Yai (HDY) have been suspended due to the ongoing flood situation in Songkhla province.

The following flight cancellations are in effect:

AirAsia (FD)

Cancellations apply to flights between 26 and 30 November 2025: