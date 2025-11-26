Three Airlines Cancel Bangkok-Hat Yai Flights Due to Flood Disruption

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

Passengers advised to check flight status as AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet Air suspend services between Bangkok and Hat Yai until 30 November

  • Three airlines—AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet Air—have canceled flights between Bangkok and Hat Yai.
  • The cancellations are a direct result of the ongoing flood situation in Songkhla province.
  • The flight suspensions affect specific services on various dates between November 26 and November 30, 2025.
  • Passengers are advised to check their flight status and contact their respective airlines for rebooking or refunds.

 

Passengers advised to check flight status as AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet Air suspend services between Bangkok and Hat Yai until 30 November.

 

Passengers scheduled to travel to and from Hat Yai in late November are urgently advised to check the status of their flights as three major airlines have announced cancellations.

 

Hat Yai International Airport (HDY) confirmed today that several scheduled services between Bangkok (DMK/BKK) and Hat Yai (HDY) have been suspended due to the ongoing flood situation in Songkhla province.

 

The following flight cancellations are in effect:

 

AirAsia (FD)

Cancellations apply to flights between 26 and 30 November 2025:

  • FD3114/3115 (DMK-HDY-DMK) scheduled for 17:40–18:10 hrs.
  • FD3118/3119 (DMK-HDY-DMK) scheduled for 20:55–21:30 hrs.

 

Three Airlines Cancel Bangkok-Hat Yai Flights Due to Flood Disruption

 

 

Thai Lion Air (SL)

Cancellations apply to flights on 26 November 2025:

  • SL704/705 (DMK-HDY-DMK) scheduled for 10:05–10:45 hrs.
  • SL710/711 (DMK-HDY-DMK) scheduled for 13:45–14:25 hrs.

 

Thai VietJet Air (VZ)

Cancellations apply to flights between 26 and 27 November 2025:

  • VZ328/329 (BKK-HDY-BKK) scheduled for 21:15–21:50 hrs.


 

 

Three Airlines Cancel Bangkok-Hat Yai Flights Due to Flood Disruption

 

Further Information

Passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines for rebooking or refund options.

 

For general inquiries, please contact:

Facebook: Hat Yai International Airport – HDY

Telephone: 0-7422-7000 or 0-7422-7001-3

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy