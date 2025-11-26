Hat Yai Flood Crisis: How to Seek and Provide Urgent Assistance

II. Centralised Digital Reporting and Coordination

To avoid duplication of effort and speed up rescue deployment, government agencies are coordinating efforts through centralised reporting systems:

JITASA.CARE

Link: https://jitasa.care

Purpose: This system is for victims to report their exact location (GPS pinning) and assistance needs. It is also used by volunteers to input data. The centralised data facilitates rescue team deployment by Military Circle 42 personnel in real-time.

Traffy Fondue

LINE ID: @fonduehelp

Purpose: A one-way information submission system.

The Royal Thai Police urges the public to use these centralised systems to ensure efficient coordination of assistance.

III. Evacuee Tracking and Verification

Concerns have been raised regarding tracking those evacuated to temporary shelters.

PSU Shelter Evacuee List: The Prince of Songkla University (PSU) page provides a link to search for the names of evacuees currently registered at the PSU Shelter: https://shorturl.at/CyJuY.

Volunteer Registration Form: A volunteer, Feung Lee, has created a Google Form to collate and verify the names of safely evacuated persons to keep relatives informed and help aid teams remove assistance request pins.

The form is available here: https://bit.ly/rescuedHatyai.

Action Required: Personnel at shelters, or those with information, are requested to fill out this form to update the register.