Hat Yai Flood Crisis: How to Seek and Provide Urgent Assistance

Water levels critical in Songkhla as authorities compile emergency hotlines and centralised digital channels to coordinate relief efforts for victims in Hat Yai.
The flood situation in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, remains critical today, Wednesday, 26 November 2025.
In response to the crisis, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB) and various local agencies have urgently compiled and publicised essential contact points and digital platforms for victims requiring rescue and for the public wishing to offer aid.
Emergency and Rescue Contact Channels
The following hotlines and centres are operational for immediate assistance requests (24 hours):
A. General Emergency Services
B. Disaster Relief Operations Centres (Mthb. 42)
Residents needing urgent help—including evacuation, being trapped in their homes, or requiring assistance for the sick, elderly, or young children—should contact the Disaster Relief Operations Centre, Military Circle 42 (ศภบ.มทบ.42) at Senanarong Camp.
Urgent Contact Numbers:
Note: Callers are urged to provide clear details, including the number of people in the house, any bedridden patients, the precise location, and the water level, to expedite access for rescue teams.
II. Centralised Digital Reporting and Coordination
To avoid duplication of effort and speed up rescue deployment, government agencies are coordinating efforts through centralised reporting systems:
JITASA.CARE
Link: https://jitasa.care
Purpose: This system is for victims to report their exact location (GPS pinning) and assistance needs. It is also used by volunteers to input data. The centralised data facilitates rescue team deployment by Military Circle 42 personnel in real-time.
Traffy Fondue
LINE ID: @fonduehelp
Purpose: A one-way information submission system.
The Royal Thai Police urges the public to use these centralised systems to ensure efficient coordination of assistance.
III. Evacuee Tracking and Verification
Concerns have been raised regarding tracking those evacuated to temporary shelters.
PSU Shelter Evacuee List: The Prince of Songkla University (PSU) page provides a link to search for the names of evacuees currently registered at the PSU Shelter: https://shorturl.at/CyJuY.
Volunteer Registration Form: A volunteer, Feung Lee, has created a Google Form to collate and verify the names of safely evacuated persons to keep relatives informed and help aid teams remove assistance request pins.
The form is available here: https://bit.ly/rescuedHatyai.
Action Required: Personnel at shelters, or those with information, are requested to fill out this form to update the register.
IV. Local Municipal Hotlines (Hat Yai District)
Residents may also contact their local municipal offices directly:
V. Communication and Donation Appeals
Communication Signal Issues
Radio Station PSU Hat Yai reports that mobile and internet communication signals are "very weak" across the affected area, hindering rescue efforts.
Advice to Victims: Those in affected areas should try to find an area with sufficient signal to contact help or use visual symbols (such as hanging red cloth or flags) to signal distress and request evacuation.
Response: The PSU team has contacted the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission). Network companies are currently mobilising vehicles to send signals to as many affected areas as possible.
Donation Request
The Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Shelter is urgently requesting donations of essential items for flood victims: blankets, fabrics, sleeping mats, and clothing.