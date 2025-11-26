Flood Crisis Operations Centre updates southern flood death toll to 33

Flood Situation Update

The spokesman reported that while rainfall had decreased, provinces such as Satun and Nakhon Si Thammarat had issued evacuation warnings for their residents. Some provinces had issued evacuation alerts on Tuesday, but many residents had ignored the warnings. He urged local residents not to ignore these evacuation orders, as it would become much more difficult to evacuate them if the situation worsened.

Evacuation of Vulnerable Groups

Siripong stressed that vulnerable groups should evacuate to temporary shelters in their provinces immediately to ensure their safety.

Rescue Support and Volunteer Recruitment

The spokesman added that the centre would provide personnel and equipment—such as jet skis, speedboats, and high vehicles—to support rescue operations. Any rescue organisation needing assistance could contact the centre, which would deploy resources by C130 aircraft, flying five sorties per day to deliver supplies to rescue teams.

The government also began recruiting volunteers to assist with the operations, starting Wednesday. Those interested in volunteering could apply via the Thang Rath app. Siripong stated that the government would cover travel, food, accommodation, and petrol costs for the volunteers. Volunteers already engaged in rescue efforts would be retroactively registered to qualify for government support.

Government Support for Volunteers

"The government will not leave volunteers to work alone; we will support you in aiding southern flood victims," the spokesman concluded.

