Critical patient airlifted from Hat Yai to Songkhla hospital by Royal Thai Army

The Disaster Relief Operations Centre of the 42nd Military District, stationed at Sena Narong Camp in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, on Wednesday received a request for assistance to transport a critically ill patient by helicopter to Songklanagarind Hospital for further treatment.
The mission involved using a helicopter to airlift a female elderly patient suffering from heart failure and requiring a ventilator. The patient was transferred from Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai to Songklanagarind Hospital, with medical personnel providing constant care throughout the transfer. The patient was safely handed over to specialists at the hospital.
This operation was carried out by the Thepsatri Task Force, a division of the Royal Thai Army’s aviation unit, highlighting the military’s readiness to support emergency medical services and assist civilians in distress.
Currently, the military has fully mobilised to assist flood victims. The Disaster Relief Operations Centre of the 42nd Military District continues to expand its efforts, with teams working around the clock to deliver aid across southern Thailand.