Critical patient airlifted from Hat Yai to Songkhla hospital by Royal Thai Army

The Disaster Relief Operations Centre of the 42nd Military District, stationed at Sena Narong Camp in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, on Wednesday received a request for assistance to transport a critically ill patient by helicopter to Songklanagarind Hospital for further treatment.

The mission involved using a helicopter to airlift a female elderly patient suffering from heart failure and requiring a ventilator. The patient was transferred from Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai to Songklanagarind Hospital, with medical personnel providing constant care throughout the transfer. The patient was safely handed over to specialists at the hospital.