RTAF and Police helicopters airlift operations in Hat Yai flood crisis

• The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has launched an urgent operation to deliver critical oxygen tanks to Hat Yai Hospital, amid the ongoing flood crisis in southern Thailand.
• The mission includes airlifting medical supplies, water, and emergency aid to affected communities.
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has initiated an urgent operation using its H225M helicopters to deliver essential oxygen tanks to Hat Yai Hospital, which is struggling to treat patients due to severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla. The operation also includes transporting drinking water, medical supplies, and emergency relief packages to assist flood victims in the area.
Amid the ongoing severe flooding in southern Thailand, the Royal Thai Air Force has mobilised personnel and equipment from across the country. The H225M helicopters have been deployed for critical missions, including airlifting medical supplies and essential goods to support local residents.
The helicopters, along with 5 flat-bottom boats and high-lift vehicles, are being used to provide urgent assistance to flood-affected communities, ensuring that help reaches those stranded in the hardest-hit areas.
The Royal Thai Air Force has reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside southern residents throughout the flood crisis, ensuring that all efforts are made to deliver life-saving aid.
“Because every minute matters… the Royal Thai Air Force is committed to being a reliable partner for the people of the South, helping them overcome this crisis together,” said an Air Force spokesperson.
• A police helicopter bravely flies through severe floodwaters to evacuate 12 newborns and bedridden patients from Hat Yai Hospital.
• The mission successfully relocates patients to safer hospitals, ensuring critical care continues uninterrupted.
As Hat Yai faces a severe flood crisis, police helicopters have been called into action to evacuate 12 infants and bedridden patients from Hat Yai Hospital, where the rising floodwaters and disruptions to services posed an immediate threat to their lives.
With land transportation routes cut off, the Royal Thai Police Air Division responded quickly, airlifting the patients to safety, using helicopters to transport them to emergency shelters and nearby hospitals.
The operation focused on evacuating the most vulnerable:
• 12 newborns
• 4 critically ill bedridden patients
• 3 emergency patients
The Royal Thai Police helicopters successfully transported the patients from Hat Yai Hospital to a temporary landing site at Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), a flood-free zone. From there, emergency ambulances took the patients to designated hospitals for immediate care.
The operation was completed successfully, with all 19 patients safely transferred to hospitals where they received immediate medical care. All patients are now under the supervision of doctors and nurses at their respective medical facilities.