RTAF and Police helicopters airlift operations in Hat Yai flood crisis

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has initiated an urgent operation using its H225M helicopters to deliver essential oxygen tanks to Hat Yai Hospital, which is struggling to treat patients due to severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla. The operation also includes transporting drinking water, medical supplies, and emergency relief packages to assist flood victims in the area.

Amid the ongoing severe flooding in southern Thailand, the Royal Thai Air Force has mobilised personnel and equipment from across the country. The H225M helicopters have been deployed for critical missions, including airlifting medical supplies and essential goods to support local residents.

The helicopters, along with 5 flat-bottom boats and high-lift vehicles, are being used to provide urgent assistance to flood-affected communities, ensuring that help reaches those stranded in the hardest-hit areas.



“Every minute counts…” - The Air Force’s commitment to flood relief

The Royal Thai Air Force has reaffirmed its commitment to standing alongside southern residents throughout the flood crisis, ensuring that all efforts are made to deliver life-saving aid.

“Because every minute matters… the Royal Thai Air Force is committed to being a reliable partner for the people of the South, helping them overcome this crisis together,” said an Air Force spokesperson.