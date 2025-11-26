Fourth Army Area dismisses helicopter crash rumour in Hat Yai

The Forward Command of the Fourth Army Area on Wednesday dismissed as rumours unconfirmed reports that went viral on Thai social media, claiming a rescue helicopter had crashed in Hat Yai.

The Forward Command clarified that no helicopter had crashed during rescue operations in downtown Hat Yai, which had been devastated by massive flooding.

The Forward Command urged the public not to share unconfirmed reports or rumours. It recommended that people cross-check reports on social media with the Forward Command’s official Facebook page before sharing.