Army mobilises helicopters and special forces to assist with Hat Yai flood crisis

On November 26, 2025, General Pana Claewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA) and Director of the Army Disaster Relief Centre, ordered the mobilisation of Army aviation, emergency medical equipment, and special forces units to urgently assist flood victims in southern Thailand.

The operation will provide essential assistance, with the following specifics:

The Army Aviation Centre has mobilised one Mi-17 helicopter and two EC-145 helicopters, along with emergency medical personnel and equipment from the Army Medical Department.

The helicopters are scheduled to operate in Hat Yai, Songkhla, arriving at 16:00 today to assist with the emergency relief efforts.

The Special Warfare Command has sent a team of 30 personnel with a rescue platform for aerial rescue, travelling by Army transport planes. They will be ready to operate in the affected areas by the evening today.

Additionally, the Special Warfare Command has dispatched a water rescue operation team, equipped with 17 vehicles (including FTS trucks and six-wheeled trucks), 8 engine-powered inflatable boats, and over 40 personnel. These units have already departed from Lopburi at 11:00 AM today.