Finance Ministry to roll out three-phase flood relief plan for affected regions in Thailand

The Ministry of Finance is working on a comprehensive three-phase flood relief plan aimed at providing immediate assistance, supporting business recovery, and ensuring long-term economic stability for those affected by the floods in Songkhla and other provinces.

According to a source, the plan’s details are as follow:

Phase 1: Immediate emergency measures

In the short term, the Ministry will coordinate with financial institutions, public and private agencies, and charities to provide urgent relief, including donations of essential goods and setting up emergency shelters. Efforts will also focus on assisting government officials directly impacted by the floods, as they play a critical role in the recovery process. Once the immediate crisis begins to ease, the Ministry is prepared to move to the next phase of the recovery process.

Phase 2: Post-flood recovery and business support

As the situation transitions from an emergency to a recovery phase, the government will offer loans for recovery, with a focus on repairing damaged homes and vehicles. This assistance will be offered through low-interest loans and tax incentives, allowing affected individuals and businesses to claim repair costs as tax deductions. The Ministry will also focus on supporting local businesses, particularly SMEs, in flood-affected areas to help them continue operations. The Ministry will coordinate with the Ministries of Commerce and Labour to ensure a cohesive response.