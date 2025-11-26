Southern flood death toll rises to 18, number of affected families rises to over 980,000

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

Southern floods kill 18 and affect over 980,000 families across 9 provinces, with 1.1 million families impacted nationwide.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Wednesday updated the death toll and number of affected families in the ongoing flooding across nine southern provinces, with the death toll now at 18 and approximately 980,000 families impacted.

Death Toll Breakdown

DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat stated that the death toll has reached 18 due to the southern floods, with the breakdown as follows:

  • 6 in Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • 5 in Songkhla
  • 3 in Pattani
  • 2 in Yala
  • 2 in Phatthalung

Number of Affected Families

Teerapat added that around 980,000 families in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Trang, Satun, and Surat Thani have been affected by flooding. On Tuesday, the DDPM had reported 13 deaths and 798,695 affected families.

Flood Crisis by Province

Teerapat provided a detailed breakdown of the affected families in eight provinces still facing the crisis, excluding Surat Thani, where floodwaters have receded.

  • Nakhon Si Thammarat: Affected 22 districts, including Muang, Thung Song, Pak Phanang (223,221 households)
  • Songkhla: Affected 16 districts, including Hat Yai, Muang, Sadao (320,887 households)
  • Phatthalung: Affected 11 districts, including Muang, Khuan Khanun (148,115 households)
  • Pattani: Affected 12 districts, including Muang, Nong Chik (114,620 households)
  • Narathiwat: Affected 12 districts, including Su-ngai Kolok, Rangae (79,641 households)
  • Yala: Affected 8 districts, including Muang, Betong (45,634 households)
  • Trang: Affected 9 districts, including Muang, Kantang (12,647 households)
  • Satun: Affected 7 districts, including Muang, La-Ngu (26,219 households)

Flooding in Surat Thani

In Surat Thani, flooding continues to affect 4 districts: Tha Chang, Kanchanadit, Kiansa, and Phra Saeng.

Total Flood Impact

Overall, 8,003 villages in 151 districts across 20 provinces have been affected by the floods, impacting 1,128,284 families and resulting in 46 deaths so far.

Flood Impact in Northern and Central Provinces

Teerapat also noted that 11 northern and central provinces are still grappling with flood conditions, including:

  • Phitsanulok: Flooding remains in 1 district (Bang Rakam)
  • Nakhon Sawan: Affected 4 districts (Chum Saeng, Muang, Phayuha Khiri, Krok Phra)
  • Uthai Thani: Affected 1 district (Muang)
  • Chai Nat: Affected 5 districts, including Muang
  • Sing Buri: Affected 3 districts (In Buri, Phrom Buri, Muang)
  • Ang Thong: Affected 4 districts (Pa Mok, Wiset Chai Chan, Chaiyo, Muang)
  • Suphan Buri: Affected 7 districts, including Muang and Bang Pla Ma
  • Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya: Still flooded in 12 districts, affecting over 66,000 households
  • Pathum Thani: Affected 2 districts (Sam Khok, Muang)
  • Nonthaburi: Affected 4 districts (Muang, Pak Kret, Bang Kruai, Bang Bua Thong)
  • Nakhon Pathom: Affected 7 districts, including Nakhon Chai Si and Phutthamonthon
     
