Southern flood death toll rises to 18, number of affected families rises to over 980,000

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Wednesday updated the death toll and number of affected families in the ongoing flooding across nine southern provinces, with the death toll now at 18 and approximately 980,000 families impacted.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat stated that the death toll has reached 18 due to the southern floods, with the breakdown as follows:
Teerapat added that around 980,000 families in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Trang, Satun, and Surat Thani have been affected by flooding. On Tuesday, the DDPM had reported 13 deaths and 798,695 affected families.
Teerapat provided a detailed breakdown of the affected families in eight provinces still facing the crisis, excluding Surat Thani, where floodwaters have receded.
In Surat Thani, flooding continues to affect 4 districts: Tha Chang, Kanchanadit, Kiansa, and Phra Saeng.
Overall, 8,003 villages in 151 districts across 20 provinces have been affected by the floods, impacting 1,128,284 families and resulting in 46 deaths so far.
Teerapat also noted that 11 northern and central provinces are still grappling with flood conditions, including: