Energy minister orders PTT to ensure enough oil supply for flooded Songkhla

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon has instructed PTT Plc to ensure that its petrol stations around flood-affected areas in Songkhla serve as staging points to provide sufficient fuel for flood rescue operations, local residents, and centres aiding flood victims.
Auttapol emphasized that he had directed officials to ensure all stations in flood zones are adequately stocked with petrol to support rescue efforts.
The Energy Minister also stated that the ministry has been closely collaborating with other government agencies, assuring them that there would be enough petrol for flood rescue operations using boats and jet skis.
He noted that oil reserves are available in several parts of the province, and the petrol stations in flood-affected areas would act as distribution centres for both private and public agencies.
Auttapol added that government agencies involved in rescue operations have their own budgets for purchasing fuel.
Furthermore, he instructed PTT and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to prepare for the distribution of relief items to flood victims. Both PTT and EGAT have prepared 10,000 relief bags for distribution.
PTT also has its own rescue workers and boats to assist with the operations.
Auttapol concluded by assuring that, despite the Chana electricity generating plant halting operations due to flooding, there is sufficient electricity in Songkhla, as EGAT has redirected power from its plants in Krabi and Nakhon Si Thammarat.