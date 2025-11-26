Energy minister orders PTT to ensure enough oil supply for flooded Songkhla

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon has instructed PTT Plc to ensure that its petrol stations around flood-affected areas in Songkhla serve as staging points to provide sufficient fuel for flood rescue operations, local residents, and centres aiding flood victims.

Auttapol emphasized that he had directed officials to ensure all stations in flood zones are adequately stocked with petrol to support rescue efforts.

The Energy Minister also stated that the ministry has been closely collaborating with other government agencies, assuring them that there would be enough petrol for flood rescue operations using boats and jet skis.