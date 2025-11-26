TMD warns of 'Koto' storm; cold weather in upper Thailand with temperatures dropping 5–8°C

New storm! TMD has issued Alert No. 1 for tropical storm Koto, a powerful storm in the central South China Sea, while northern Thailand will experience cold weather with strong winds, and the Northeast will see temperatures drop by 5–8°C. This is expected to affect Thailand from 26 to 30 November 2025.
At 4:00 PM today (26 November 2025), Tropical Storm Koto (KOTO), located in the central South China Sea, has its centre at 12.3° N latitude, 115.7° E longitude, with maximum winds near the centre reaching 102 km/h. The storm is moving west-northwest at approximately 20 km/h.
The cold-air mass covering Vietnam and the South China Sea is expected to weaken the storm rapidly as it nears the southern coast of Vietnam, but the storm will not enter Thailand.
For upper Thailand from 26–29 November 2025, temperatures will drop and cold to very cold weather will set in, accompanied by strong winds.
This is due to a strong high-pressure system or cold air mass from China, which is expected to spread over upper Thailand and the South China Sea. The public in upper Thailand and the upper South is advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather. Additionally, caution is advised regarding the risk of fire hazards that may arise from dry conditions and strong winds. Farmers should also be aware of potential damage to agricultural products.
The Gulf of Thailand and the upper Andaman Sea will experience moderate winds, with waves approximately 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could be higher than 2 metres.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should stay ashore for another day.
The public is advised to follow updates from the Meteorological Department closely and can access further information via the department's website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.
Issued on 26 November 2025 at 17:00.
TMD will release the next update on 27 November 2025 at 05:00.