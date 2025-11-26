TMD warns of 'Koto' storm; cold weather in upper Thailand with temperatures dropping 5–8°C

New storm! TMD has issued Alert No. 1 for tropical storm Koto, a powerful storm in the central South China Sea, while northern Thailand will experience cold weather with strong winds, and the Northeast will see temperatures drop by 5–8°C. This is expected to affect Thailand from 26 to 30 November 2025.

At 4:00 PM today (26 November 2025), Tropical Storm Koto (KOTO), located in the central South China Sea, has its centre at 12.3° N latitude, 115.7° E longitude, with maximum winds near the centre reaching 102 km/h. The storm is moving west-northwest at approximately 20 km/h.

The cold-air mass covering Vietnam and the South China Sea is expected to weaken the storm rapidly as it nears the southern coast of Vietnam, but the storm will not enter Thailand.