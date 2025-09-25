Thailand's F1 Street Circuit Ambition: A Look at the Required Roads and Investment

As the 2025 Formula 1 season enters its final stages, the championship battle is heating up. Four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull has found his form again, winning the last two races and fueling hopes of a miraculous comeback to overtake McLaren's leading duo, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Meanwhile, time is also ticking closer to a significant moment that every Thai F1 fan has been dreaming of: seeing the world's best drivers compete on home soil.
While there's no official confirmation from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) that Thailand will host a race in 2028, the prospect raises many questions.
Beyond the political implications that could affect the bid, another crucial consideration is the viability of a "street circuit" in Thailand. What kind of roads are needed, how much would they need to be improved, and what would the cost be to meet F1 standards?
There has been no official confirmation from the FIA that Thailand will host a Formula 1 race.
However, three months ago, the Thai government announced its readiness to bid for the FIA Formula One World Championship to be held in Bangkok.
The cabinet has approved a proposal to host the event for five years, from 2028 to 2032. The estimated budget for this bid is over 41.379 billion baht ($1.23 billion).
The proposed location for the race is the Chatuchak district, near the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and surrounding public parks. This area has been carefully considered and deemed suitable for a "street circuit"—one of two main types of F1 race layouts, the other being a traditional purpose-built circuit.
Meanwhile, Formula 1, as the race rights holder, has already announced the 24-race calendar for the 2026 season. Notably, the new Madrid Grand Prix will replace the legendary Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, and further changes to the host cities are expected.
In addition to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, it's anticipated that both the Dutch Grand Prix and the race in Barcelona will be removed from the 2026 schedule. The iconic Belgian Grand Prix at Spa is also set to become a biennial event, meaning it will not be hosted in 2028 and 2030.
This creates a hopeful opportunity for Thailand to secure a slot and bring world-class street racing to the country.
The decision to hold a street circuit race in Thailand is driven by several key factors, with the most important being accessibility and transportation.
The chosen location in the Chatuchak district is exceptionally well-connected by public transport. It is served by the BTS Green Line, MRT Blue Line, and other connecting transport systems, including Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal, and Don Mueang Airport, which is linked to the city via the Red Line train.
This makes it convenient for the hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to travel from around the world.
Hosting a street circuit also significantly reduces the need for a massive investment in a new, purpose-built racetrack. Building a new circuit requires immense capital and carries the risk of becoming an underused, costly structure if not utilised long-term. This approach helps mitigate financial risk.
Additionally, a street circuit offers a more scenic backdrop than a traditional racetrack, providing a unique selling point. Classic races like the Monaco Grand Prix showcase the beauty of the city, and the Singapore Grand Prix is famous for its stunning night race.
It is hoped that the race in Bangkok will similarly showcase the beautiful scenery of Thailand, boosting tourism.
This choice of location, however, has raised some questions, as the Chatuchak area lacks the major landmarks of inner-city Bangkok's Rattanakosin Island, which was once considered a potential venue.
The next question is: what kind of roads are needed for the race?
Certainly not uneven roads with potholes and sewer covers. A street that is approved to host the fastest race cars in the world must be specifically designed to handle them.
According to regulations, the road surface must meet the FIA's Grade 1 standard. This requires a significant and challenging investment in resurfacing. The material used is a specific type of asphalt mixed with various compounds to create the ideal surface for high-speed racing, ensuring maximum grip.
The surface has many more subtle details that can all impact the race. Racing teams and drivers must assess the track's surface and temperature to determine which tyre compound to use.
One key challenge is that even with the best construction and maintenance, converting a public road for racing and then reopening it to normal traffic risks damaging the surface. There have been cases where drivers' performances were impacted because the track was not in perfect condition.
The cost to create a street circuit is a closely guarded detail, but it's estimated to be around $270 million (8.9 billion baht), making it one of the most significant expenses in the event's preparation.
Additionally, there are immense costs for temporary structures, such as grandstands to accommodate tens of thousands of fans along the 3.4-kilometre track, as well as the pit lane, pit stops, and many other facilities that the host must pay for.
Despite the massive investment required, an F1 race is an exceptional tool for stimulating a country's economy.
A perfect example for Thailand to follow is Singapore. Since 2008 (except for the COVID-19 pandemic), the Singapore Grand Prix has been a resounding success. As a night race street circuit, it showcases a stunning backdrop of city lights, including the iconic Marina Bay Sands.
F1 racing has been a powerful tool for promoting and transforming Singapore's image from a hub for trade and finance to a premier destination for sports fans.
The race attracts an estimated 550,000 visitors and garners a global broadcast audience of one billion viewers.
This has made Singapore a more "attractive" tourist destination and has had a huge economic impact from the influx of investment.
In fact, many Thais have been travelling to Singapore for years to watch the night race at an affordable price.
This brings us back to Thailand with a lingering question:
How prepared is Thailand to host an F1 race in 2028? So far, there has been a lot of silence on the topic, and with recent political changes, it's unclear if the project will move forward as planned.
The hope is that political shifts will not derail this mega-project, which many parties have worked hard to bring to Thailand. They know this is a way to "pin" Thailand on the map as a global destination, especially at a time when the country's image has been damaged by various events over recent years.
There is a price to pay for hosting F1. Even converting a few kilometres of public road into a track requires a huge investment. But it must be done to the highest standard because this is more than a national event; it's a global showcase and a matter of national pride.
With a glimmer of hope, if the bid succeeds and the race is held, it would be an invaluable opportunity for Thailand.
This is an invaluable opportunity for Thailand, one that may not necessarily lead to a complete economic turnaround, but it certainly offers more hope for the future than there was yesterday.
Let's hope they get the green light!
Metha Puntwarathorn