Thailand\'s F1 Dreams: A Risky 40 Billion Baht Gamble?

Thailand's ambition to host the FIA Formula One World Championship for five consecutive years, beginning in 2028, has taken a significant step forward with recent Cabinet approval in principle.

The proposed Bangkok street circuit event, slated to run until 2032, carries a hefty price tag of over 41.379 billion baht.

However, an internal analysis has cast a shadow over these grand plans, highlighting substantial financial risks for the state.

While proponents envision a considerable boost to tourism, related industries, and employment opportunities, government sources have expressed concern over the sheer scale of the investment.

The Cabinet Secretariat (CS) noted that several agencies view the proposed budget by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports as "rather high."

The current proposal stipulates entirely public sector funding for the five-year hosting period.

This includes the extensive costs associated with infrastructure development, the substantial rights fees to host the championship, and ongoing operational management.

Such an outlay, the CS warned, "may affect the country's fiscal status in the future," particularly given existing budgetary constraints and other essential government commitments.

