Thailand approved to host Formula One from 2028–2033 with projected THB 41bn budget

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved in principle the country’s bid to host Formula One (F1) and other motorsport events sanctioned by Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) between 2028 and 2033, with a total operating budget of 41.4 billion baht.

Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that Thailand would host the F1 Grand Prix for five consecutive years, with races held in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. The proposed street circuit will cover 5.7 kilometres and operate over three days—Friday (practice), Saturday (qualifying), and Sunday (race day).

He noted that while F1 events are typically three days long, the full operation period may exceed that due to team preparations, track inspections, and temperature assessments.

The project was first approved in principle by the Cabinet on 23 April 2024, with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Sports Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and related agencies tasked with conducting feasibility studies.