Alex Albon wants to see F1 racing in Thailand

During his recent visit to Thailand, where he met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and held a meet-and-greet with fans at Siam Paragon, Albon shared his insights on what it would take to bring F1 to the country.

Albon emphasized that infrastructure and location are the most important factors for Thailand’s bid to host a Formula One race. “From what I understand, if Thailand were to host a race, the demand will be very high, and they’re going to have a lot of tourists coming in from everywhere around the world,” he said. “That’s why infrastructure is so important. It makes sense in some ways to have it in the capital because it has the hotels and the airport to accommodate.”

Despite the challenges, Albon believes Thailand is well-positioned to adapt to hosting an F1 event. “We race throughout the world, some in a desert and other places in a city like Miami. So it can be quite accommodating for Thailand to make it work.”

One of the potential challenges Albon pointed out is Thailand’s climate. “The heat, I think, will be a big talking point. If it’s a day race, it might be quite tough,” he explained. “I think it would be great to have a night race because Thailand would be great at night. It’s also better for the drivers to race at night when it gets that hot.”