Thailand gears up to host F1 Grand Prix in 2028 — Bangkok’s streets set to roar!

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced on Friday that Thailand is ready to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2028, adding that the proposal outlining the plan and budget will be submitted to the Cabinet on Wednesday, June 4.
Following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent visit to Monaco at the invitation of Stefano Domenicali, President of Formula 1, preliminary Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed to explore the feasibility of hosting F1 in Thailand, Sorawong said.
He added that he has been closely monitoring the project and engaging with major private sponsors interested in supporting the event in Thailand.
Regarding the race contract, Sorawong explained that the duration of the contract still needs to be decided, adding that Formula 1 organizers prefer a street circuit over building a new dedicated race track.
The ministry is considering 4–5 potential street circuit routes in central Bangkok and will conduct further feasibility studies. Sorawong assured that the first year of hosting F1 would be financially viable, generating returns both directly and indirectly.
Thailand has expressed interest in hosting F1 for many years, with progress continuing during the administration of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Last year, Sorawong visited Singapore to reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to hosting the 2028 Grand Prix.