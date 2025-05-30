Thailand gears up to host F1 Grand Prix in 2028 — Bangkok’s streets set to roar!

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced on Friday that Thailand is ready to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2028, adding that the proposal outlining the plan and budget will be submitted to the Cabinet on Wednesday, June 4.

Following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent visit to Monaco at the invitation of Stefano Domenicali, President of Formula 1, preliminary Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed to explore the feasibility of hosting F1 in Thailand, Sorawong said.

He added that he has been closely monitoring the project and engaging with major private sponsors interested in supporting the event in Thailand.